Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

415.35
(1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:35:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

183.27

70.5

71.77

398.45

124.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

183.27

70.5

71.77

398.45

124.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

2.45

1.93

2.71

0.96

Total Income

184.79

72.95

73.7

401.16

125.59

Total Expenditure

182.1

71.64

71.93

395.78

124.73

PBIDT

2.69

1.31

1.77

5.38

0.86

Interest

0.74

0.01

0

0.26

0.04

PBDT

1.95

1.3

1.76

5.12

0.82

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.05

0.04

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.5

0.34

0.45

1.3

0.27

Deferred Tax

0.08

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

1.3

0.92

1.29

3.81

0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.3

0.92

1.29

3.81

0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.3

0.92

1.29

3.81

0.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.85

2.01

2.82

8.33

1.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.46

1.85

2.46

1.35

0.69

PBDTM(%)

1.06

1.84

2.45

1.28

0.65

PATM(%)

0.7

1.3

1.79

0.95

0.47

Emergent Indust.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd

