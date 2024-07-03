Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
183.27
70.5
71.77
398.45
124.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
183.27
70.5
71.77
398.45
124.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
2.45
1.93
2.71
0.96
Total Income
184.79
72.95
73.7
401.16
125.59
Total Expenditure
182.1
71.64
71.93
395.78
124.73
PBIDT
2.69
1.31
1.77
5.38
0.86
Interest
0.74
0.01
0
0.26
0.04
PBDT
1.95
1.3
1.76
5.12
0.82
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.05
0.04
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.5
0.34
0.45
1.3
0.27
Deferred Tax
0.08
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
1.3
0.92
1.29
3.81
0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.3
0.92
1.29
3.81
0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.3
0.92
1.29
3.81
0.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.85
2.01
2.82
8.33
1.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.46
1.85
2.46
1.35
0.69
PBDTM(%)
1.06
1.84
2.45
1.28
0.65
PATM(%)
0.7
1.3
1.79
0.95
0.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.