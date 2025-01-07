Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
513.91
165.78
0.1
0.09
yoy growth (%)
209.97
1,65,689
11.11
-8.08
Raw materials
-511.6
-164.73
0
0
As % of sales
99.55
99.36
0
0
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.78
-0.29
-0.17
As % of sales
0.12
0.47
292.59
189.26
Other costs
-0.74
-0.83
-0.25
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.14
0.5
257.21
349.89
Operating profit
0.94
-0.56
-0.44
-0.39
OPM
0.18
-0.34
-449.8
-439.16
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.08
-0.4
-0.4
Other income
5.25
1.35
1.23
1.16
Profit before tax
5.76
0.68
0.38
0.35
Taxes
-1.47
-0.17
-0.11
-0.13
Tax rate
-25.58
-25.5
-29.14
-38.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.29
0.51
0.26
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.29
0.51
0.26
0.21
yoy growth (%)
735.59
90.79
22.56
-19.59
NPM
0.83
0.3
269.28
244.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.