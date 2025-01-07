iifl-logo-icon 1
Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

407.25
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

513.91

165.78

0.1

0.09

yoy growth (%)

209.97

1,65,689

11.11

-8.08

Raw materials

-511.6

-164.73

0

0

As % of sales

99.55

99.36

0

0

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.78

-0.29

-0.17

As % of sales

0.12

0.47

292.59

189.26

Other costs

-0.74

-0.83

-0.25

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.14

0.5

257.21

349.89

Operating profit

0.94

-0.56

-0.44

-0.39

OPM

0.18

-0.34

-449.8

-439.16

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.08

-0.4

-0.4

Other income

5.25

1.35

1.23

1.16

Profit before tax

5.76

0.68

0.38

0.35

Taxes

-1.47

-0.17

-0.11

-0.13

Tax rate

-25.58

-25.5

-29.14

-38.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.29

0.51

0.26

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.29

0.51

0.26

0.21

yoy growth (%)

735.59

90.79

22.56

-19.59

NPM

0.83

0.3

269.28

244.11

