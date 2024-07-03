iifl-logo-icon 1
Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

407.25
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

50.03

589.16

173.94

165.21

13.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.03

589.16

173.94

165.21

13.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.33

0.4

0.34

0.31

0.3

Total Income

51.36

589.56

174.29

165.52

13.75

Total Expenditure

51.36

578.12

173.72

163.18

13.96

PBIDT

0

11.44

0.56

2.34

-0.21

Interest

0

4.37

0

0.74

0

PBDT

0

7.07

0.56

1.6

-0.21

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

1.77

0.15

0.41

-0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.08

-0.02

0.11

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.02

5.2

0.41

1.06

-0.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.02

5.2

0.41

1.06

-0.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.02

5.2

0.41

1.06

-0.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

11.39

0.9

2.33

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

1.94

0.32

1.41

-1.56

PBDTM(%)

0

1.2

0.32

0.96

-1.56

PATM(%)

-0.03

0.88

0.23

0.64

-1.26

