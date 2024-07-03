Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
50.03
589.16
173.94
165.21
13.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.03
589.16
173.94
165.21
13.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.33
0.4
0.34
0.31
0.3
Total Income
51.36
589.56
174.29
165.52
13.75
Total Expenditure
51.36
578.12
173.72
163.18
13.96
PBIDT
0
11.44
0.56
2.34
-0.21
Interest
0
4.37
0
0.74
0
PBDT
0
7.07
0.56
1.6
-0.21
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
1.77
0.15
0.41
-0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.08
-0.02
0.11
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.02
5.2
0.41
1.06
-0.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
5.2
0.41
1.06
-0.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.02
5.2
0.41
1.06
-0.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
11.39
0.9
2.33
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
1.94
0.32
1.41
-1.56
PBDTM(%)
0
1.2
0.32
0.96
-1.56
PATM(%)
-0.03
0.88
0.23
0.64
-1.26
