|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Unaudited quarterly financial results (Standalone and consolidated ) for quarter ended 30.09.2024 ii) any other matter with the permission of the Chair The unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended 30.09.2024 attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to interalia consider unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and AGM related matters. Outcome of the Board meeting held today is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial results for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024 Standalone and consolidated Financial results for year ended March 31, 2024 attached alongwith Auditors report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. We are enclosing herewith the following: Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated ) for quarter ended December 31, 2023 alongwith limited review report (standalone and consolidated ) of the statutory auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
