Empower India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.98
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116.38

116.38

116.38

116.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

179.52

176.68

176.5

141.48

Net Worth

295.9

293.06

292.88

257.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Liabilities

295.92

293.08

292.9

257.88

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

196.68

207.15

208.23

196.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

98.8

85.86

84.62

61.07

Inventories

5.17

5.22

5.17

5.17

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

101.59

85.24

83.44

58.68

Sundry Creditors

-8.01

-4.38

-3.9

-2.68

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.22

-0.09

-0.09

Cash

0.43

0.06

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

295.91

293.07

292.9

257.87

