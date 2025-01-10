Empower India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.38
116.38
116.38
116.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
179.52
176.68
176.5
141.48
Net Worth
295.9
293.06
292.88
257.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Liabilities
295.92
293.08
292.9
257.88
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
196.68
207.15
208.23
196.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
98.8
85.86
84.62
61.07
Inventories
5.17
5.22
5.17
5.17
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
101.59
85.24
83.44
58.68
Sundry Creditors
-8.01
-4.38
-3.9
-2.68
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.22
-0.09
-0.09
Cash
0.43
0.06
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
295.91
293.07
292.9
257.87
