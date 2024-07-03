iifl-logo-icon 1
Empower India Ltd Quarterly Results

2.04
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

45.72

38

87

17.12

9.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.72

38

87

17.12

9.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

3.23

0

0

Total Income

45.72

38

90.23

17.13

9.2

Total Expenditure

43.58

35.88

87.63

13.76

8.55

PBIDT

2.14

2.12

2.6

3.36

0.65

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.14

2.12

2.6

3.36

0.65

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.14

2.12

2.5

3.36

0.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.14

2.12

2.5

3.36

0.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.14

2.12

2.5

3.36

0.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

116.38

116.38

116.38

116.38

116.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.68

5.57

2.98

19.62

7.06

PBDTM(%)

4.68

5.57

2.98

19.62

7.06

PATM(%)

4.68

5.57

2.87

19.62

7.06

