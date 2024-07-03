Empower India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
45.72
38
87
17.12
9.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.72
38
87
17.12
9.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
3.23
0
0
Total Income
45.72
38
90.23
17.13
9.2
Total Expenditure
43.58
35.88
87.63
13.76
8.55
PBIDT
2.14
2.12
2.6
3.36
0.65
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.14
2.12
2.6
3.36
0.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.14
2.12
2.5
3.36
0.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.14
2.12
2.5
3.36
0.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.14
2.12
2.5
3.36
0.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
116.38
116.38
116.38
116.38
116.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.68
5.57
2.98
19.62
7.06
PBDTM(%)
4.68
5.57
2.98
19.62
7.06
PATM(%)
4.68
5.57
2.87
19.62
7.06
