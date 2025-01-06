iifl-logo-icon 1
Empower India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Empower India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.35

-0.05

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.08

Working capital

-137.7

3.06

169.41

-11.6

Other operating items

Operating

-137.8

2.7

169.23

-11.58

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.24

-0.12

Free cash flow

-137.8

2.7

168.99

-11.7

Equity raised

299.94

386.82

444.8

444.52

Investing

-33.72

-43.85

0.82

4.49

Financing

-166

-4.05

170.05

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-37.58

341.63

784.68

437.31

