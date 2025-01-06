Empower India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.35
-0.05
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.08
Working capital
-137.7
3.06
169.41
-11.6
Other operating items
Operating
-137.8
2.7
169.23
-11.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.24
-0.12
Free cash flow
-137.8
2.7
168.99
-11.7
Equity raised
299.94
386.82
444.8
444.52
Investing
-33.72
-43.85
0.82
4.49
Financing
-166
-4.05
170.05
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-37.58
341.63
784.68
437.31
