|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
28.14
90.36
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-68.84
-11.91
Raw materials
0
0
-27.51
-89.7
As % of sales
0
0
97.73
99.27
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.09
-0.05
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0.19
0.1
Other costs
-0.06
-0.25
-0.45
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
1.63
0.23
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.35
0.12
0.34
OPM
0
0
0.44
0.38
Depreciation
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.35
-0.05
0.22
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax rate
0
0
6.57
-38.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.35
-0.05
0.13
Exceptional items
-8.38
-14.15
0
0
Net profit
-8.49
-14.5
-0.05
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-41.47
26,563.6
-139.17
-27.88
NPM
0
0
-0.19
0.15
