Empower India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.05
(2.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

28.14

90.36

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-68.84

-11.91

Raw materials

0

0

-27.51

-89.7

As % of sales

0

0

97.73

99.27

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.09

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

0.19

0.1

Other costs

-0.06

-0.25

-0.45

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1.63

0.23

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.35

0.12

0.34

OPM

0

0

0.44

0.38

Depreciation

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.35

-0.05

0.22

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax rate

0

0

6.57

-38.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.35

-0.05

0.13

Exceptional items

-8.38

-14.15

0

0

Net profit

-8.49

-14.5

-0.05

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-41.47

26,563.6

-139.17

-27.88

NPM

0

0

-0.19

0.15

