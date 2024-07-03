iifl-logo-icon 1
Empower India Ltd Share Price

2.01
(-4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

  • Open2.08
  • Day's High2.1
  • 52 Wk High3.86
  • Prev. Close2.1
  • Day's Low2
  • 52 Wk Low 1.69
  • Turnover (lac)57.91
  • P/E70
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.56
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Empower India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.08

Prev. Close

2.1

Turnover(Lac.)

57.91

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

2

52 Week's High

3.86

52 Week's Low

1.69

Book Value

2.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

233.92

P/E

70

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Empower India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Empower India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Empower India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 84.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Empower India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116.38

116.38

116.38

116.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

179.52

176.68

176.5

141.48

Net Worth

295.9

293.06

292.88

257.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

28.14

90.36

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-68.84

-11.91

Raw materials

0

0

-27.51

-89.7

As % of sales

0

0

97.73

99.27

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.09

-0.05

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.35

-0.05

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.08

Working capital

-137.7

3.06

169.41

-11.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-68.84

-11.91

Op profit growth

-70.87

-378.35

-63.87

22.81

EBIT growth

-70.87

-6,023

-97.41

-13.4

Net profit growth

-41.47

26,563.6

-139.17

-27.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

116.79

9.73

6.36

0

0.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.79

9.73

6.36

0

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.23

0.02

0

0

0

Empower India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Empower India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Rajgopalan Iyengar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pankaj Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jyoti Jaiswar

Managing Director

Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan

Director

Sumit Pawar

Additional Director

Rajaram Gawde

Non Executive Director

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Palak Pandey

Additional Director

Dilip Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Empower India Ltd

Summary

Empower India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Empower Industries India Limited in 1991 and the name of the Company was changed to the present Empower India Limited effective on January 11, 2011. The Company is predominantly engaged in the business of trading in IT related products and other peripherals etc like power electronics, digital electronics, and computer hardware/software development businesses in India and internationally. It provides infrastructure support services, and remote maintenance and support services to manage diverse networks, devices, databases, and applications located on different data centers or on in-house infrastructure. It also involves in the generation of power through renewable resources. Apart from these, the Company addresses three sectors under a single shelter comprising of Information Technology; Entertainment; Finance and Agricultural Infrastructure Development. Empower India has spread its wings across booming sectors of the economy. It has been engaged in Information Technology and ITES for more than a decade, has made strategic investment in Jharkhand Mega Food Park, forayed into Media and Entertainment Sector through empowerbollywood.com.In 2010, the Company marked its entry into Food & Agri Infrastructure by acquiring a strategic stake into Jharkhand Mega Food Park Private Limited (JMFPPL), which was inaugurated in Ranchi. The mega food park was setup with the project costing Rs. 114.73 Crore.Empower brings together k
Company FAQs

What is the Empower India Ltd share price today?

The Empower India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Empower India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Empower India Ltd is ₹233.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Empower India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Empower India Ltd is 70 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Empower India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Empower India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Empower India Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹3.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Empower India Ltd?

Empower India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.69%, 3 Years at 141.01%, 1 Year at 24.26%, 6 Month at -17.65%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Empower India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Empower India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.02 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 84.96 %

