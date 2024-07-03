SectorTrading
Open₹2.08
Prev. Close₹2.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.91
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹2
52 Week's High₹3.86
52 Week's Low₹1.69
Book Value₹2.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.92
P/E70
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.38
116.38
116.38
116.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
179.52
176.68
176.5
141.48
Net Worth
295.9
293.06
292.88
257.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
28.14
90.36
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-68.84
-11.91
Raw materials
0
0
-27.51
-89.7
As % of sales
0
0
97.73
99.27
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.09
-0.05
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.35
-0.05
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.08
Working capital
-137.7
3.06
169.41
-11.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-68.84
-11.91
Op profit growth
-70.87
-378.35
-63.87
22.81
EBIT growth
-70.87
-6,023
-97.41
-13.4
Net profit growth
-41.47
26,563.6
-139.17
-27.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
116.79
9.73
6.36
0
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.79
9.73
6.36
0
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.23
0.02
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Rajgopalan Iyengar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pankaj Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jyoti Jaiswar
Managing Director
Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan
Director
Sumit Pawar
Additional Director
Rajaram Gawde
Non Executive Director
Naveenakumar Kunjaru
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Palak Pandey
Additional Director
Dilip Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Empower India Ltd
Summary
Empower India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Empower Industries India Limited in 1991 and the name of the Company was changed to the present Empower India Limited effective on January 11, 2011. The Company is predominantly engaged in the business of trading in IT related products and other peripherals etc like power electronics, digital electronics, and computer hardware/software development businesses in India and internationally. It provides infrastructure support services, and remote maintenance and support services to manage diverse networks, devices, databases, and applications located on different data centers or on in-house infrastructure. It also involves in the generation of power through renewable resources. Apart from these, the Company addresses three sectors under a single shelter comprising of Information Technology; Entertainment; Finance and Agricultural Infrastructure Development. Empower India has spread its wings across booming sectors of the economy. It has been engaged in Information Technology and ITES for more than a decade, has made strategic investment in Jharkhand Mega Food Park, forayed into Media and Entertainment Sector through empowerbollywood.com.In 2010, the Company marked its entry into Food & Agri Infrastructure by acquiring a strategic stake into Jharkhand Mega Food Park Private Limited (JMFPPL), which was inaugurated in Ranchi. The mega food park was setup with the project costing Rs. 114.73 Crore.Empower brings together k
Read More
The Empower India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Empower India Ltd is ₹233.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Empower India Ltd is 70 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Empower India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Empower India Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹3.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Empower India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.69%, 3 Years at 141.01%, 1 Year at 24.26%, 6 Month at -17.65%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -2.78%.
