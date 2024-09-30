|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Enclosed herewith intimation of Book Closure for Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. Enclosed herewith Proceeding of Annual Genral Meeting of the Company held today i.e. September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Enclosed herewith consolidated voting result and scrutinizer report for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.