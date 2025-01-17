iifl-logo-icon 1
Empower India Ltd Key Ratios

2.03
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.93

-11.93

-4.45

Op profit growth

-65.31

-105.51

-7,077.76

-128.18

EBIT growth

-65.31

-105.63

-3,872.79

-23.78

Net profit growth

-43.05

-30,559.32

-120.99

-235.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-527.54

5.91

-0.07

EBIT margin

0

-527.54

5.78

-0.13

Net profit margin

0

-24,017.53

0.04

-0.2

RoCE

-0.02

-0.06

1.2

-0.03

RoNW

-0.72

-1.07

0

-0.01

RoA

-0.55

-0.77

0

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.07

-0.12

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.06

-0.11

0

0

Book value per share

2.22

2.29

3.05

3.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.14

-1.58

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.28

-1.64

-740.83

-109.49

P/B

0.06

0.08

0.16

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-170.08

-637.5

17.96

3,408.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-66.6

46.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

1,762.96

2.18

27.06

Inventory days

0

32,125.22

17.14

12.87

Creditor days

-53,858.01

-38,097.13

-170.73

-136.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

511.5

245.75

-1.02

29.11

Net debt / equity

0

0.62

0.1

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.58

-562.52

7.3

-513.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-99.27

-99.47

Employee costs

0

-165.83

-0.11

-0.21

Other costs

0

-461.71

5.3

-0.38

