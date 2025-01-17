Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.93
-11.93
-4.45
Op profit growth
-65.31
-105.51
-7,077.76
-128.18
EBIT growth
-65.31
-105.63
-3,872.79
-23.78
Net profit growth
-43.05
-30,559.32
-120.99
-235.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-527.54
5.91
-0.07
EBIT margin
0
-527.54
5.78
-0.13
Net profit margin
0
-24,017.53
0.04
-0.2
RoCE
-0.02
-0.06
1.2
-0.03
RoNW
-0.72
-1.07
0
-0.01
RoA
-0.55
-0.77
0
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.07
-0.12
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.06
-0.11
0
0
Book value per share
2.22
2.29
3.05
3.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.14
-1.58
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.28
-1.64
-740.83
-109.49
P/B
0.06
0.08
0.16
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-170.08
-637.5
17.96
3,408.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-66.6
46.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
1,762.96
2.18
27.06
Inventory days
0
32,125.22
17.14
12.87
Creditor days
-53,858.01
-38,097.13
-170.73
-136.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
511.5
245.75
-1.02
29.11
Net debt / equity
0
0.62
0.1
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.58
-562.52
7.3
-513.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-99.27
-99.47
Employee costs
0
-165.83
-0.11
-0.21
Other costs
0
-461.71
5.3
-0.38
