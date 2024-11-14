Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. December 13, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Regularization of appointment of Mr. Dilip Kumar as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of members. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. October 18, 2024. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024, where board have inter-alia considered and approved Notice and Directors Report for the F.Y. ended on March 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. We are submitting herewith Un-Audited Financial Result as on June 30, 2024 along with revised Consolidated Limited Review Report as directed by the stock exchange. Please take the above cited information in your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today at the registered office of the Company. This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held today approved resignation of Ms. Snigdha Khandelwal from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held today in which board inter alia considered and approved appointment of Ms. Komal Soni as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

This is to inform the exchange that meeting of board of directors was held at the registered office of the Company today to consider and approve change in composition of board of directors of the Company. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take a record of Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Enclosed herewith Financial result for the year ended 31st March 2024. You are requested to take the above information in your records. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024. Kindly take the above cited information in your records. Enclosed herewith revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024, pursuant to additional information requested from stock exchange. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

The Board of directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 16, 2024 have decided to enhance the issue price to Rs. 2.55/- (Two Rupees and Fifty-Five Paisa Only) per warrant [including a premium of Rs 1.55/- (One Rupee and Fifty-Five Paisa only)].

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 15, 2024 considered and fixed Issue Price of Warrants as per the provisions of Regulation 164(1) of SEBI(ICDR) Regulations, 2018, at Rs. 2.50/- (Two Rupees and Fifty Paisa Only) per warrant [including a premium of Rs 1.50/- (One Rupee and Fifty Paisa only)].

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 12 2024 at the Companys Registered Office situated at 25/25A II Floor 327 Nawab Building D. N. Road Fort Mumbai - 400 001 inter-alia to consider approve and take a record of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. We hereby inform you that in pursuant to regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. EMPOWER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our intimation dated February 01, 2024, this is to inform to the exchange that due to unavailability of directors, the Board Meeting which was initially scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 06, 2024 has been rescheduled to Friday, February 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 09, 2024 has considered and approved : 1. Raise fund through preferential allotment / private placement, 2. To Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and other business matters as mentioned under enclosed outcome of the meeting. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records. To approve new set of Memorandum of Association as per the requirements of Companies Act 2013 and there is no change in Article of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024