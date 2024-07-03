Empower India Ltd Summary

Empower India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Empower Industries India Limited in 1991 and the name of the Company was changed to the present Empower India Limited effective on January 11, 2011. The Company is predominantly engaged in the business of trading in IT related products and other peripherals etc like power electronics, digital electronics, and computer hardware/software development businesses in India and internationally. It provides infrastructure support services, and remote maintenance and support services to manage diverse networks, devices, databases, and applications located on different data centers or on in-house infrastructure. It also involves in the generation of power through renewable resources. Apart from these, the Company addresses three sectors under a single shelter comprising of Information Technology; Entertainment; Finance and Agricultural Infrastructure Development. Empower India has spread its wings across booming sectors of the economy. It has been engaged in Information Technology and ITES for more than a decade, has made strategic investment in Jharkhand Mega Food Park, forayed into Media and Entertainment Sector through empowerbollywood.com.In 2010, the Company marked its entry into Food & Agri Infrastructure by acquiring a strategic stake into Jharkhand Mega Food Park Private Limited (JMFPPL), which was inaugurated in Ranchi. The mega food park was setup with the project costing Rs. 114.73 Crore.Empower brings together key IT consulting services that address aspects of reducing cost, increasing ability and enabling transformation. The consulting offerings are based on an analytical approach to understand the business problems, resulting in practical recommendation and actionable plans. The core competency lies in Design, Implement and Support. Empower has a repository oftechnical and functional consultants, with vast experience and in-depth knowledge gained from a number of successful implementations and support.Apart from this, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to meet specific requirements and manage service-level agreements (SLAs). System Integration Services include supply, installation and integration of hardware and software across India and complex IT implementation projects. Empower specializes in providing consultancy and system integration for large IT projects. As a part of the Business model and in sync with the Consultancy, Empower generates its revenues mainly through dealing in IT products.In the second criteria, Empower has ventured into the glamour industry through Empower Bollywood. This business has been carried on through a newly incorporated subsidiary Empower Bollywood Private Limited. Empower TV is a YouTube channel launched by Empower Bollywood and is currently used as a platform to showcase the talent of the artists registered on Empower Bollywood.