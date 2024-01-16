|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited for the F.Y. 2023-24 which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 03:30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI
