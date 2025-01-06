Fluidomat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.39
4.27
3.31
3.14
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.66
-0.69
-0.69
Tax paid
-1.4
-1.07
-0.94
-0.81
Working capital
-0.37
0.5
0.28
2.19
Other operating items
Operating
2.96
3.04
1.95
3.81
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.28
0.39
0.39
Free cash flow
2.88
3.32
2.35
4.2
Equity raised
56.13
53.16
51.08
49.36
Investing
0.41
-0.04
-0.02
0.75
Financing
-0.84
0.84
0
0.41
Dividends paid
0
1.11
0
0.86
Net in cash
58.58
58.39
53.42
55.59
