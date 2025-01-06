iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fluidomat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,005.5
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fluidomat Ltd

Fluidomat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.39

4.27

3.31

3.14

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.66

-0.69

-0.69

Tax paid

-1.4

-1.07

-0.94

-0.81

Working capital

-0.37

0.5

0.28

2.19

Other operating items

Operating

2.96

3.04

1.95

3.81

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0.28

0.39

0.39

Free cash flow

2.88

3.32

2.35

4.2

Equity raised

56.13

53.16

51.08

49.36

Investing

0.41

-0.04

-0.02

0.75

Financing

-0.84

0.84

0

0.41

Dividends paid

0

1.11

0

0.86

Net in cash

58.58

58.39

53.42

55.59

Fluidomat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fluidomat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.