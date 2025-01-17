Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.91
-4.79
Op profit growth
44.34
11.77
EBIT growth
26.89
28.1
Net profit growth
24.94
33.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.6
12.76
10.87
EBIT margin
19.16
16.74
12.44
Net profit margin
14.09
12.51
8.92
RoCE
15.1
12.75
RoNW
2.84
2.45
RoA
2.77
2.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.09
6.48
4.85
Dividend per share
3.25
2.25
2
Cash EPS
6.78
5.13
3.43
Book value per share
75.46
66.53
65.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.76
9.8
23.19
P/CEPS
12.82
12.37
32.75
P/B
1.15
0.95
1.71
EV/EBIDTA
6.92
6.38
13.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
34.79
0
Tax payout
-26.11
-25.15
-28.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.76
131.87
Inventory days
70.48
68.94
Creditor days
-50.77
-43.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-239.73
-609.95
-3,333
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.2
0.04
-0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.52
-36.29
-40.51
Employee costs
-29.54
-33
-30.24
Other costs
-16.32
-17.93
-18.36
