iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fluidomat Ltd Key Ratios

915
(-0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fluidomat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.91

-4.79

Op profit growth

44.34

11.77

EBIT growth

26.89

28.1

Net profit growth

24.94

33.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.6

12.76

10.87

EBIT margin

19.16

16.74

12.44

Net profit margin

14.09

12.51

8.92

RoCE

15.1

12.75

RoNW

2.84

2.45

RoA

2.77

2.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.09

6.48

4.85

Dividend per share

3.25

2.25

2

Cash EPS

6.78

5.13

3.43

Book value per share

75.46

66.53

65.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.76

9.8

23.19

P/CEPS

12.82

12.37

32.75

P/B

1.15

0.95

1.71

EV/EBIDTA

6.92

6.38

13.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

34.79

0

Tax payout

-26.11

-25.15

-28.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.76

131.87

Inventory days

70.48

68.94

Creditor days

-50.77

-43.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-239.73

-609.95

-3,333

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.2

0.04

-0.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.52

-36.29

-40.51

Employee costs

-29.54

-33

-30.24

Other costs

-16.32

-17.93

-18.36

Fluidomat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fluidomat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.