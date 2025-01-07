iifl-logo-icon 1
Fluidomat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

964.8
(-4.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.27

25.49

26.77

23.62

yoy growth (%)

10.91

-4.79

13.33

-7.44

Raw materials

-10.6

-9.25

-10.84

-9.18

As % of sales

37.52

36.29

40.51

38.86

Employee costs

-8.35

-8.41

-8.09

-7.66

As % of sales

29.54

33

30.24

32.42

Other costs

-4.6

-4.56

-4.91

-4.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.28

17.89

18.36

17.08

Operating profit

4.7

3.26

2.91

2.74

OPM

16.64

12.79

10.87

11.62

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.66

-0.69

-0.69

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

1.35

1.67

1.1

1.09

Profit before tax

5.39

4.27

3.31

3.14

Taxes

-1.4

-1.07

-0.94

-0.81

Tax rate

-26.13

-25.08

-28.39

-25.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.98

3.2

2.37

2.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.98

3.2

2.37

2.32

yoy growth (%)

24.38

34.87

2.04

-15.31

NPM

14.08

12.56

8.86

9.84

