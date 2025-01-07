Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.27
25.49
26.77
23.62
yoy growth (%)
10.91
-4.79
13.33
-7.44
Raw materials
-10.6
-9.25
-10.84
-9.18
As % of sales
37.52
36.29
40.51
38.86
Employee costs
-8.35
-8.41
-8.09
-7.66
As % of sales
29.54
33
30.24
32.42
Other costs
-4.6
-4.56
-4.91
-4.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.28
17.89
18.36
17.08
Operating profit
4.7
3.26
2.91
2.74
OPM
16.64
12.79
10.87
11.62
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.66
-0.69
-0.69
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
1.35
1.67
1.1
1.09
Profit before tax
5.39
4.27
3.31
3.14
Taxes
-1.4
-1.07
-0.94
-0.81
Tax rate
-26.13
-25.08
-28.39
-25.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.98
3.2
2.37
2.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.98
3.2
2.37
2.32
yoy growth (%)
24.38
34.87
2.04
-15.31
NPM
14.08
12.56
8.86
9.84
