Fluidomat Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
24.22
21.94
19.8
14.27
16.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.22
21.94
19.8
14.27
16.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.74
0.88
1.03
0.67
Total Income
24.75
22.68
20.68
15.31
17.35
Total Expenditure
17.68
16.14
15.93
11.97
14.03
PBIDT
7.06
6.54
4.75
3.33
3.31
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.06
6.54
4.75
3.33
3.31
Depreciation
0.34
0.4
0.34
0.33
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.75
1.55
1.14
0.73
0.74
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.02
0.08
-0.02
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
5.01
4.6
3.19
2.29
2.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.01
4.6
3.19
2.29
2.22
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.01
0
0
0.25
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.02
4.6
3.19
2.04
2.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.17
9.46
6.46
5.19
4.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.93
4.93
4.93
4.93
4.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.14
29.8
23.98
23.33
19.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
20.68
20.96
16.11
16.04
13.3
