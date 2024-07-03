iifl-logo-icon 1
Fluidomat Ltd Half Yearly Results

979.9
(1.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

24.22

21.94

19.8

14.27

16.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.22

21.94

19.8

14.27

16.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.74

0.88

1.03

0.67

Total Income

24.75

22.68

20.68

15.31

17.35

Total Expenditure

17.68

16.14

15.93

11.97

14.03

PBIDT

7.06

6.54

4.75

3.33

3.31

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.06

6.54

4.75

3.33

3.31

Depreciation

0.34

0.4

0.34

0.33

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.75

1.55

1.14

0.73

0.74

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.02

0.08

-0.02

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

5.01

4.6

3.19

2.29

2.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.01

4.6

3.19

2.29

2.22

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.01

0

0

0.25

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.02

4.6

3.19

2.04

2.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.17

9.46

6.46

5.19

4.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.93

4.93

4.93

4.93

4.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.14

29.8

23.98

23.33

19.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

20.68

20.96

16.11

16.04

13.3

QUICKLINKS FOR Fluidomat Ltd

