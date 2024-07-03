Fluidomat Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
31.86
22.96
18.39
18.81
16.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.86
22.96
18.39
18.81
16.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
1.51
1.03
1
0.78
Total Income
32.97
24.47
19.41
19.82
17.3
Total Expenditure
23.98
19.02
15.33
16.4
14.85
PBIDT
8.99
5.45
4.08
3.42
2.45
Interest
0
0
0.02
0.01
0
PBDT
8.99
5.44
4.06
3.41
2.45
Depreciation
0.6
0.5
0.48
0.49
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.08
1.2
0.93
0.86
0.56
Deferred Tax
0
0.04
0
-0.15
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
6.31
3.69
2.65
2.2
1.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.31
3.69
2.65
2.2
1.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.25
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.31
3.44
2.65
2.2
1.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.95
8.13
6.04
4.47
2.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.93
4.93
4.93
4.93
4.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.21
23.73
22.18
18.18
14.83
PBDTM(%)
28.21
23.69
22.07
18.12
14.83
PATM(%)
19.8
16.07
14.41
11.69
8.35
