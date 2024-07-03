iifl-logo-icon 1
Fluidomat Ltd Nine Monthly Results

979.9
(1.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

31.86

22.96

18.39

18.81

16.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.86

22.96

18.39

18.81

16.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

1.51

1.03

1

0.78

Total Income

32.97

24.47

19.41

19.82

17.3

Total Expenditure

23.98

19.02

15.33

16.4

14.85

PBIDT

8.99

5.45

4.08

3.42

2.45

Interest

0

0

0.02

0.01

0

PBDT

8.99

5.44

4.06

3.41

2.45

Depreciation

0.6

0.5

0.48

0.49

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.08

1.2

0.93

0.86

0.56

Deferred Tax

0

0.04

0

-0.15

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

6.31

3.69

2.65

2.2

1.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.31

3.69

2.65

2.2

1.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.25

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.31

3.44

2.65

2.2

1.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.95

8.13

6.04

4.47

2.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.93

4.93

4.93

4.93

4.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.21

23.73

22.18

18.18

14.83

PBDTM(%)

28.21

23.69

22.07

18.12

14.83

PATM(%)

19.8

16.07

14.41

11.69

8.35

