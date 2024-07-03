SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,080
Prev. Close₹1,117.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹357.48
Day's High₹1,080
Day's Low₹1,005.5
52 Week's High₹1,181.4
52 Week's Low₹456.8
Book Value₹141.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)495.71
P/E32.07
EPS34.84
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.93
4.93
4.93
4.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.99
44.3
36.41
32.26
Net Worth
60.92
49.23
41.34
37.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.27
25.49
26.77
23.62
yoy growth (%)
10.91
-4.79
13.33
-7.44
Raw materials
-10.6
-9.25
-10.84
-9.18
As % of sales
37.52
36.29
40.51
38.86
Employee costs
-8.35
-8.41
-8.09
-7.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.39
4.27
3.31
3.14
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.66
-0.69
-0.69
Tax paid
-1.4
-1.07
-0.94
-0.81
Working capital
-0.37
0.5
0.28
2.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.91
-4.79
13.33
-7.44
Op profit growth
44.23
12.09
5.95
-28.24
EBIT growth
26.47
29.07
5.51
-24.06
Net profit growth
24.38
34.87
2.04
-15.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
46.16
34.07
28.27
25.49
26.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.16
34.07
28.27
25.49
26.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
1.92
1.36
1.68
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Jain
Whole-time Director
Kunal Jain
Deputy Managing Director
Radhica Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devendra Kumar Sahu
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Patni
Independent Director
Sharad Panot
Independent Director
Samyak Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fluidomat Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Fluidomat Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, in Dec.75, Fuidomat was promoted by Ashok Jain, Dr V K Sankahala and D K Kemkarthe the company changed its name to Fluidomat in Mar.80. It took over the running business of Hydrodynamic Equipments from Oct.82 with all its assets and liabilities.Company manufactures a wide range of fixed speed and variable speed fluid couplings for Industrial and automotive drives upto 3800kw. With the indigenous technology developed by the company after continuous R & D efforts, it enjoys the status of a leading manufacturer of fluid couplings in the country.In 1998-99, the Company grabbed a project order of MECON for TNEB-North Chennai External Coal handling Plant. The order value is approximately Rs. 105 Lacs and has been executed successfully.The Company developed, designed and produced a high size scoop control fluid coupling size 1330 which is required in modern power plants for 11 to 1200 KW, 500 RPM crusher drives during 2011-12. It completed the new Factory shed of 11190 sq.ft. and installed 02 Nos E.O.T. cranes besides new Aluminium melting furnace, band saw machine and other equipments at the cost of Rs. 130 lacs to meet enhanced requirement of production. It incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in the name of Fluidomat UK Pvt. Ltd. on 26th June, 2019.
The Fluidomat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1005.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fluidomat Ltd is ₹495.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fluidomat Ltd is 32.07 and 7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fluidomat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fluidomat Ltd is ₹456.8 and ₹1181.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fluidomat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.23%, 3 Years at 97.21%, 1 Year at 60.75%, 6 Month at 62.77%, 3 Month at 76.17% and 1 Month at 29.70%.
