Fluidomat Ltd Share Price

1,005.5
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,080
  • Day's High1,080
  • 52 Wk High1,181.4
  • Prev. Close1,117.2
  • Day's Low1,005.5
  • 52 Wk Low 456.8
  • Turnover (lac)357.48
  • P/E32.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value141.59
  • EPS34.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)495.71
  • Div. Yield0.49
View All Historical Data
Fluidomat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,080

Prev. Close

1,117.2

Turnover(Lac.)

357.48

Day's High

1,080

Day's Low

1,005.5

52 Week's High

1,181.4

52 Week's Low

456.8

Book Value

141.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

495.71

P/E

32.07

EPS

34.84

Divi. Yield

0.49

Fluidomat Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fluidomat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fluidomat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.57%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 45.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fluidomat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.93

4.93

4.93

4.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.99

44.3

36.41

32.26

Net Worth

60.92

49.23

41.34

37.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.27

25.49

26.77

23.62

yoy growth (%)

10.91

-4.79

13.33

-7.44

Raw materials

-10.6

-9.25

-10.84

-9.18

As % of sales

37.52

36.29

40.51

38.86

Employee costs

-8.35

-8.41

-8.09

-7.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.39

4.27

3.31

3.14

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.66

-0.69

-0.69

Tax paid

-1.4

-1.07

-0.94

-0.81

Working capital

-0.37

0.5

0.28

2.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.91

-4.79

13.33

-7.44

Op profit growth

44.23

12.09

5.95

-28.24

EBIT growth

26.47

29.07

5.51

-24.06

Net profit growth

24.38

34.87

2.04

-15.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

46.16

34.07

28.27

25.49

26.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.16

34.07

28.27

25.49

26.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

1.92

1.36

1.68

1.12

View Annually Results

Fluidomat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fluidomat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Jain

Whole-time Director

Kunal Jain

Deputy Managing Director

Radhica Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devendra Kumar Sahu

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Patni

Independent Director

Sharad Panot

Independent Director

Samyak Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fluidomat Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Fluidomat Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, in Dec.75, Fuidomat was promoted by Ashok Jain, Dr V K Sankahala and D K Kemkarthe the company changed its name to Fluidomat in Mar.80. It took over the running business of Hydrodynamic Equipments from Oct.82 with all its assets and liabilities.Company manufactures a wide range of fixed speed and variable speed fluid couplings for Industrial and automotive drives upto 3800kw. With the indigenous technology developed by the company after continuous R & D efforts, it enjoys the status of a leading manufacturer of fluid couplings in the country.In 1998-99, the Company grabbed a project order of MECON for TNEB-North Chennai External Coal handling Plant. The order value is approximately Rs. 105 Lacs and has been executed successfully.The Company developed, designed and produced a high size scoop control fluid coupling size 1330 which is required in modern power plants for 11 to 1200 KW, 500 RPM crusher drives during 2011-12. It completed the new Factory shed of 11190 sq.ft. and installed 02 Nos E.O.T. cranes besides new Aluminium melting furnace, band saw machine and other equipments at the cost of Rs. 130 lacs to meet enhanced requirement of production. It incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in the name of Fluidomat UK Pvt. Ltd. on 26th June, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Fluidomat Ltd share price today?

The Fluidomat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1005.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fluidomat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fluidomat Ltd is ₹495.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fluidomat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fluidomat Ltd is 32.07 and 7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fluidomat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fluidomat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fluidomat Ltd is ₹456.8 and ₹1181.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fluidomat Ltd?

Fluidomat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.23%, 3 Years at 97.21%, 1 Year at 60.75%, 6 Month at 62.77%, 3 Month at 76.17% and 1 Month at 29.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fluidomat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fluidomat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.46 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 45.97 %

