Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

FLUIDOMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Un-audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Un-audited statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September 2024. We are submitting following: 1. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Statement of Cash Flow (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

FLUIDOMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1. Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. To consider approve and recommend the re-appointment of Mrs. Radhica Sharma (DIN: 06811597) as a Whole-time Director designated as Deputy Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of the Members of the Company in ensuing AGM 4. Approval of the Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 48th AGM 5. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of 48th AGM and Dividend for the year 2023-24 6. Approval of the cut-off date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E- voting at 48th AGM 7. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of remote E-voting as well as E-voting at AGM. We are enclosing outcome of Board meeting held on 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

FLUIDOMAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/ Year ended 31st March 2024 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 3. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow statement of change in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024 4. To recommend Final dividend on 4927000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 if any 5. Other Routine Businesses Audited Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024