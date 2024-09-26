iifl-logo-icon 1
Fluidomat Ltd AGM

905.45
(0.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Fluidomat CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202413 Aug 2024
Company is providing facilities to the members of the Company to cast their votes through electronic means including remote E-voting and E-voting at the AGM to be held on 26th September, 2024. Declaration of Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at AGM in compliance with regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 in relation to the 48th AGM held on 26th September, 2024. we are submitting proceedings of 48th Annual General Meeting as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Members of the Company at their 48th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2024 has approved the payment of dividend @ Rs. 5.50 (55%) on the 49,27,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

