Fluidomat Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Fluidomat Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, in Dec.75, Fuidomat was promoted by Ashok Jain, Dr V K Sankahala and D K Kemkarthe the company changed its name to Fluidomat in Mar.80. It took over the running business of Hydrodynamic Equipments from Oct.82 with all its assets and liabilities.Company manufactures a wide range of fixed speed and variable speed fluid couplings for Industrial and automotive drives upto 3800kw. With the indigenous technology developed by the company after continuous R & D efforts, it enjoys the status of a leading manufacturer of fluid couplings in the country.In 1998-99, the Company grabbed a project order of MECON for TNEB-North Chennai External Coal handling Plant. The order value is approximately Rs. 105 Lacs and has been executed successfully.The Company developed, designed and produced a high size scoop control fluid coupling size 1330 which is required in modern power plants for 11 to 1200 KW, 500 RPM crusher drives during 2011-12. It completed the new Factory shed of 11190 sq.ft. and installed 02 Nos E.O.T. cranes besides new Aluminium melting furnace, band saw machine and other equipments at the cost of Rs. 130 lacs to meet enhanced requirement of production. It incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in the name of Fluidomat UK Pvt. Ltd. on 26th June, 2019.