Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.76
18.76
18.76
18.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.45
43.2
59.21
67.86
Net Worth
109.21
61.96
77.97
86.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
46.4
53.41
57.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
109.21
108.36
131.38
143.79
Fixed Assets
0
47.41
57.68
68.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
8.46
8.46
Networking Capital
3.06
53.58
54.71
54.79
Inventories
0
1.1
1.86
1.63
Inventory Days
7.87
8.59
Sundry Debtors
0
3.18
2.2
2.09
Debtor Days
9.31
11.01
Other Current Assets
9.24
76.64
77.94
74.27
Sundry Creditors
-5.2
-20.43
-20.87
-14.83
Creditor Days
88.39
78.17
Other Current Liabilities
-0.98
-6.91
-6.42
-8.37
Cash
106.11
7.31
10.49
11.6
Total Assets
109.22
108.35
131.39
143.78
