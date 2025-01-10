iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

58.63
(-3.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.76

18.76

18.76

18.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.45

43.2

59.21

67.86

Net Worth

109.21

61.96

77.97

86.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0

46.4

53.41

57.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

109.21

108.36

131.38

143.79

Fixed Assets

0

47.41

57.68

68.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

8.46

8.46

Networking Capital

3.06

53.58

54.71

54.79

Inventories

0

1.1

1.86

1.63

Inventory Days

7.87

8.59

Sundry Debtors

0

3.18

2.2

2.09

Debtor Days

9.31

11.01

Other Current Assets

9.24

76.64

77.94

74.27

Sundry Creditors

-5.2

-20.43

-20.87

-14.83

Creditor Days

88.39

78.17

Other Current Liabilities

-0.98

-6.91

-6.42

-8.37

Cash

106.11

7.31

10.49

11.6

Total Assets

109.22

108.35

131.39

143.78

