Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.4
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.17

69.24

111.87

149.19

yoy growth (%)

24.45

-38.1

-25.01

6.14

Raw materials

-17.02

-14.05

-21.31

-33.06

As % of sales

19.75

20.3

19.05

22.16

Employee costs

-18.52

-18.18

-21.45

-21.54

As % of sales

21.49

26.25

19.17

14.44

Other costs

-47.17

-43.32

-71.84

-92.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.74

62.57

64.21

62.24

Operating profit

3.45

-6.32

-2.74

1.72

OPM

4

-9.13

-2.44

1.15

Depreciation

-12.53

-12.87

-12.53

-4.21

Interest expense

-6.55

-7.19

-7.8

-0.38

Other income

7.33

8.08

10.92

8.18

Profit before tax

-8.3

-18.31

-12.15

5.3

Taxes

0

3.45

3.09

-2.16

Tax rate

0

-18.85

-25.49

-40.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.3

-14.86

-9.05

3.14

Exceptional items

0

6.84

0

0

Net profit

-8.3

-8.01

-9.05

3.14

yoy growth (%)

3.64

-11.52

-388.32

11.37

NPM

-9.63

-11.57

-8.09

2.1

