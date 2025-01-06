Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.3
-18.31
-12.15
5.3
Depreciation
-12.53
-12.87
-12.53
-4.21
Tax paid
0
3.45
3.09
-2.16
Working capital
-14.39
7.09
-37.66
2.53
Other operating items
Operating
-35.22
-20.63
-59.24
1.46
Capital expenditure
-6.69
-7.92
73.59
3.41
Free cash flow
-41.91
-28.55
14.34
4.87
Equity raised
135.37
151.54
167.68
159.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
110.58
121.51
64.34
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
204.03
244.49
246.36
164.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.