Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.7
(-0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Fortis Malar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.3

-18.31

-12.15

5.3

Depreciation

-12.53

-12.87

-12.53

-4.21

Tax paid

0

3.45

3.09

-2.16

Working capital

-14.39

7.09

-37.66

2.53

Other operating items

Operating

-35.22

-20.63

-59.24

1.46

Capital expenditure

-6.69

-7.92

73.59

3.41

Free cash flow

-41.91

-28.55

14.34

4.87

Equity raised

135.37

151.54

167.68

159.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

110.58

121.51

64.34

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

204.03

244.49

246.36

164.25

