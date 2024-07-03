iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Share Price

61.37
(0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.7
  • Day's High61.7
  • 52 Wk High107.94
  • Prev. Close61.19
  • Day's Low59.65
  • 52 Wk Low 44
  • Turnover (lac)8.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.02
  • Div. Yield69.52
No Records Found

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

61.7

Prev. Close

61.19

Turnover(Lac.)

8.64

Day's High

61.7

Day's Low

59.65

52 Week's High

107.94

52 Week's Low

44

Book Value

15.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

69.52

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 37.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.76

18.76

18.76

18.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.45

43.2

59.21

67.86

Net Worth

109.21

61.96

77.97

86.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.17

69.24

111.87

149.19

yoy growth (%)

24.45

-38.1

-25.01

6.14

Raw materials

-17.02

-14.05

-21.31

-33.06

As % of sales

19.75

20.3

19.05

22.16

Employee costs

-18.52

-18.18

-21.45

-21.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.3

-18.31

-12.15

5.3

Depreciation

-12.53

-12.87

-12.53

-4.21

Tax paid

0

3.45

3.09

-2.16

Working capital

-14.39

7.09

-37.66

2.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.45

-38.1

-25.01

6.14

Op profit growth

-154.58

130.72

-258.93

97.11

EBIT growth

-84.27

155.67

-176.35

26.64

Net profit growth

3.64

-11.52

-388.32

11.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.01

85.95

86.18

69.24

111.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.01

85.95

86.18

69.24

111.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.88

6.64

7.39

15.1

11.19

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ramesh L Adige

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Daljit Singh

Independent Director

Shailaja Chandra

Whole Time Director

Chandrasekar Ramasamy

Non Executive Director

RICHA SINGH DEBGUPTA

Independent Director

Suvalaxmi Chakraborty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinti Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd

Summary

Fortis Malar Hospital Limited (formerly known as Malar Hospital Limited) was established in April 13, 1989 to set up, manage and operate a multi-specialty hospital. The Hospital was acquired by Fortis Group in early 2008. The hospital founded in 1989, has established itself as one of the largest corporate hospitals in Chennai, providing quality super specialty and multi-speciality healthcare services. With a total bed-strength of 160, including 40 ICU/CCU/RTU beds, the hospital focuses on providing comprehensive medical care in the areas of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Neuro Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Diabetics, Nephrology and Internal MedicineAll the above departments are fully became operational under phase I of the project. The second phase of the project envisages enhacement of the number of beds from 100 to 250 beds at an cost of Rs.2120 lacs. To part the project the company came into rights issues during 1995. The Hospital have started performing Cardio Thoracic surgeries with effect from 13-10-2003. Dr.K M Cherian is leading this cardio Thoracic department. He has won several awards and honors including Padmashree award from the Government. Dr.K M Cherian has conducted around 26,200 cardio thoracic cases including infant heart surgery, heart transplants, paediatric heart transplants and heart and lung transplants. This type of surgery will bring more revenue to the hospital in the comming years. With Dr.K M Cherian at
Company FAQs

What is the Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is ₹115.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is 0 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is ₹44 and ₹107.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd?

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.15%, 3 Years at -2.24%, 1 Year at 1.95%, 6 Month at -3.26%, 3 Month at 5.01% and 1 Month at -1.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.71 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 37.22 %

