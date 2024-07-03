Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹61.7
Prev. Close₹61.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.64
Day's High₹61.7
Day's Low₹59.65
52 Week's High₹107.94
52 Week's Low₹44
Book Value₹15.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield69.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.76
18.76
18.76
18.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.45
43.2
59.21
67.86
Net Worth
109.21
61.96
77.97
86.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.17
69.24
111.87
149.19
yoy growth (%)
24.45
-38.1
-25.01
6.14
Raw materials
-17.02
-14.05
-21.31
-33.06
As % of sales
19.75
20.3
19.05
22.16
Employee costs
-18.52
-18.18
-21.45
-21.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.3
-18.31
-12.15
5.3
Depreciation
-12.53
-12.87
-12.53
-4.21
Tax paid
0
3.45
3.09
-2.16
Working capital
-14.39
7.09
-37.66
2.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.45
-38.1
-25.01
6.14
Op profit growth
-154.58
130.72
-258.93
97.11
EBIT growth
-84.27
155.67
-176.35
26.64
Net profit growth
3.64
-11.52
-388.32
11.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.01
85.95
86.18
69.24
111.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.01
85.95
86.18
69.24
111.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.88
6.64
7.39
15.1
11.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ramesh L Adige
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Daljit Singh
Independent Director
Shailaja Chandra
Whole Time Director
Chandrasekar Ramasamy
Non Executive Director
RICHA SINGH DEBGUPTA
Independent Director
Suvalaxmi Chakraborty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinti Verma
Reports by Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
Summary
Fortis Malar Hospital Limited (formerly known as Malar Hospital Limited) was established in April 13, 1989 to set up, manage and operate a multi-specialty hospital. The Hospital was acquired by Fortis Group in early 2008. The hospital founded in 1989, has established itself as one of the largest corporate hospitals in Chennai, providing quality super specialty and multi-speciality healthcare services. With a total bed-strength of 160, including 40 ICU/CCU/RTU beds, the hospital focuses on providing comprehensive medical care in the areas of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Neuro Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Diabetics, Nephrology and Internal MedicineAll the above departments are fully became operational under phase I of the project. The second phase of the project envisages enhacement of the number of beds from 100 to 250 beds at an cost of Rs.2120 lacs. To part the project the company came into rights issues during 1995. The Hospital have started performing Cardio Thoracic surgeries with effect from 13-10-2003. Dr.K M Cherian is leading this cardio Thoracic department. He has won several awards and honors including Padmashree award from the Government. Dr.K M Cherian has conducted around 26,200 cardio thoracic cases including infant heart surgery, heart transplants, paediatric heart transplants and heart and lung transplants. This type of surgery will bring more revenue to the hospital in the comming years. With Dr.K M Cherian at
The Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is ₹115.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is 0 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd is ₹44 and ₹107.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.15%, 3 Years at -2.24%, 1 Year at 1.95%, 6 Month at -3.26%, 3 Month at 5.01% and 1 Month at -1.18%.
