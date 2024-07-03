Summary

Fortis Malar Hospital Limited (formerly known as Malar Hospital Limited) was established in April 13, 1989 to set up, manage and operate a multi-specialty hospital. The Hospital was acquired by Fortis Group in early 2008. The hospital founded in 1989, has established itself as one of the largest corporate hospitals in Chennai, providing quality super specialty and multi-speciality healthcare services. With a total bed-strength of 160, including 40 ICU/CCU/RTU beds, the hospital focuses on providing comprehensive medical care in the areas of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Neuro Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Diabetics, Nephrology and Internal MedicineAll the above departments are fully became operational under phase I of the project. The second phase of the project envisages enhacement of the number of beds from 100 to 250 beds at an cost of Rs.2120 lacs. To part the project the company came into rights issues during 1995. The Hospital have started performing Cardio Thoracic surgeries with effect from 13-10-2003. Dr.K M Cherian is leading this cardio Thoracic department. He has won several awards and honors including Padmashree award from the Government. Dr.K M Cherian has conducted around 26,200 cardio thoracic cases including infant heart surgery, heart transplants, paediatric heart transplants and heart and lung transplants. This type of surgery will bring more revenue to the hospital in the comming years. With Dr.K M Cherian at

