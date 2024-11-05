Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The relevant disclosure is attached for the Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024

Fortis Malar Hospitals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday July 22 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our reference letter dated June 25 2024 with respect to the Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results i.e. upto July 24 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024

Fortis Malar Hospitals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 17 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our reference letter FMHL/SEC/MAR2024 dated March 27 2024 with respect to the Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financial Results i.e. upto May 19 2024. This is for your information and record please. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:- (i) Financial Results (ii) Dividend (iii) Re-appointment of Directors (iv) Appointment of Auditors (v) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer This is for your information and record please. The Company has changed the management of the Company as per detailed disclosure enclosed. The Company has appointed Company Secretary & Compliance Officer as per detailed disclosure enclosed. The Company has appointed re-appointed Mr. Ravi Rajagopal as Independent Director and Mr. Chandrasekar R. as Whole-Time Director, as per detailed enclosed. The Company has re-appointed statutory auditors of the Company as per detailed disclosure enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024

Fortis Malar Hospitals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 8 2024 inter-alia to consider and declare interim dividend for the year 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company. The interim dividend if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday April 16 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The detailed disclosure is enclosed. In continuation and partial modification to the earlier announcement of the Company under Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, in its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on April 8, 2024 will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose name appear in the register of members of the Company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 instead of Tuesday, April 16, 2024. the detailed disclosure is enclosed. . This is to inform you that in continuation of the earlier announcement dated March 28, 2024, the record date for payment of Interim Dividend, if any, declared in the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on April 8, 2024, shall be April 17, 2024 instead of April 16, 2024, the detailed disclosure is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024) Fortis Malar Hospitals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board adjourned the matter for considering the interim dividend has been adjourned to May 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited (the Company) at their adjourned meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 40/- (Rupees Forty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,87,41,759 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each. The detailed disclosure enclosed. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an Interim Dividend today, the detailed disclosure is enclosed. Board of Directors of the Company has declared an Interim Dividend in their meeting held today, the detailed disclosure is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024