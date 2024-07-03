iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Quarterly Results

60.18
(-0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

5.52

17.58

18.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

5.52

17.58

18.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.83

59.69

1.26

2.31

Total Income

0.56

0.83

65.21

18.84

20.46

Total Expenditure

0.47

0.89

5.03

18.67

18.23

PBIDT

0.09

-0.06

60.18

0.17

2.23

Interest

0

0.01

0.39

1.26

1.3

PBDT

0.09

-0.06

59.78

-1.09

0.93

Depreciation

0

0

1.06

2.91

2.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

4.66

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

-0.06

54.05

-4

-1.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

-0.06

54.05

-4

-1.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

53.32

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

-0.06

0.72

-4

-1.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

-0.03

28.84

-2.14

-0.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.76

18.76

18.76

18.76

18.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

1,090.21

0.96

12.28

PBDTM(%)

0

0

1,082.97

-6.2

5.12

PATM(%)

0

0

979.16

-22.75

-9.86

