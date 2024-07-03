Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
5.52
17.58
18.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
5.52
17.58
18.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.83
59.69
1.26
2.31
Total Income
0.56
0.83
65.21
18.84
20.46
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.89
5.03
18.67
18.23
PBIDT
0.09
-0.06
60.18
0.17
2.23
Interest
0
0.01
0.39
1.26
1.3
PBDT
0.09
-0.06
59.78
-1.09
0.93
Depreciation
0
0
1.06
2.91
2.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
4.66
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
-0.06
54.05
-4
-1.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
-0.06
54.05
-4
-1.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
53.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
-0.06
0.72
-4
-1.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
-0.03
28.84
-2.14
-0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.76
18.76
18.76
18.76
18.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
1,090.21
0.96
12.28
PBDTM(%)
0
0
1,082.97
-6.2
5.12
PATM(%)
0
0
979.16
-22.75
-9.86
