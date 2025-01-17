iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Key Ratios

59.6
(1.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.45

-38.1

-25.01

6.14

Op profit growth

-154.25

127.79

-259.1

94.67

EBIT growth

-84.46

165.59

-169.06

21.29

Net profit growth

5.14

-11.52

-367.73

6.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.98

-9.15

-2.48

1.17

EBIT margin

-1.97

-15.82

-3.68

4

Net profit margin

-9.6

-11.36

-7.94

2.22

RoCE

-1.21

-7.14

-3.11

5.84

RoNW

-2.44

-2.12

-2.22

0.81

RoA

-1.48

-1.28

-1.68

0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.41

-4.2

-4.74

1.78

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.08

-11.05

-11.41

-0.47

Book value per share

42.68

47.27

51.35

55.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-13.07

-13.2

-9.07

32.64

P/CEPS

-5.2

-5.01

-3.76

-121.85

P/B

1.35

1.17

0.83

1.05

EV/EBIDTA

13.75

77.07

12.09

9.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.14

-18.95

-25.48

-40.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.08

15.33

15.87

14.16

Inventory days

7.39

7.74

5.43

5.29

Creditor days

-78.61

-82.02

-71.99

-51.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

1.52

0.52

-15.53

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.49

0.21

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

11.88

-6.88

-7.57

-8.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.75

-20.3

-19.05

-22.16

Employee costs

-21.58

-26.36

-19.26

-14.65

Other costs

-54.67

-62.49

-64.16

-62.01

