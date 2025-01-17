Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.45
-38.1
-25.01
6.14
Op profit growth
-154.25
127.79
-259.1
94.67
EBIT growth
-84.46
165.59
-169.06
21.29
Net profit growth
5.14
-11.52
-367.73
6.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.98
-9.15
-2.48
1.17
EBIT margin
-1.97
-15.82
-3.68
4
Net profit margin
-9.6
-11.36
-7.94
2.22
RoCE
-1.21
-7.14
-3.11
5.84
RoNW
-2.44
-2.12
-2.22
0.81
RoA
-1.48
-1.28
-1.68
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.41
-4.2
-4.74
1.78
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.08
-11.05
-11.41
-0.47
Book value per share
42.68
47.27
51.35
55.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-13.07
-13.2
-9.07
32.64
P/CEPS
-5.2
-5.01
-3.76
-121.85
P/B
1.35
1.17
0.83
1.05
EV/EBIDTA
13.75
77.07
12.09
9.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.14
-18.95
-25.48
-40.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.08
15.33
15.87
14.16
Inventory days
7.39
7.74
5.43
5.29
Creditor days
-78.61
-82.02
-71.99
-51.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
1.52
0.52
-15.53
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.49
0.21
-0.14
Net debt / op. profit
11.88
-6.88
-7.57
-8.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.75
-20.3
-19.05
-22.16
Employee costs
-21.58
-26.36
-19.26
-14.65
Other costs
-54.67
-62.49
-64.16
-62.01
