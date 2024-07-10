Intimation of Newspaper Publication regarding the 33rd AGM of the Company through VC/OAVM Intimation of Corrigendum to the AGM Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Intimation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Outcome and Summary of proceedings of the 33rd AGM of the Company. Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 33rd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)