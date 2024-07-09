|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|During the course of discussions in the meeting and considering the position of reserves and cash in the Company, the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Board has recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and fifty paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,87,41,759 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Record date for Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)
|Dividend
|12 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|40
|400
|Interim
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited (the Company) at their adjourned meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 40/- (Rupees Forty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,87,41,759 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each. The detailed disclosure enclosed.
