Fortune International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.04
7.04
7.04
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.92
-3.47
-3.92
-7.17
Net Worth
4.12
3.57
3.12
-0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.43
1.13
6.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.55
4
4.25
6.29
Fixed Assets
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0.01
0.17
2.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
2.46
Debtor Days
234.94
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.04
0.3
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.24
Creditor Days
22.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.13
-0.33
Cash
0.85
0.28
0.36
0.44
Total Assets
4.55
4.01
4.25
6.28
