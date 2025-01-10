iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortune International Ltd Balance Sheet

71.75
(-2.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.04

7.04

7.04

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.92

-3.47

-3.92

-7.17

Net Worth

4.12

3.57

3.12

-0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.43

1.13

6.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.55

4

4.25

6.29

Fixed Assets

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0

0.01

0.17

2.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

2.46

Debtor Days

234.94

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.04

0.3

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.24

Creditor Days

22.92

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.13

-0.33

Cash

0.85

0.28

0.36

0.44

Total Assets

4.55

4.01

4.25

6.28

