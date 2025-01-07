Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.82
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.3
0
0
0
As % of sales
7.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0.66
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.09
-4.58
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.41
0
0
0
Operating profit
3.4
-4.6
-0.08
-0.09
OPM
89.02
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.26
-0.25
Other income
0
0.35
0.17
0.03
Profit before tax
3.4
-4.24
-0.16
-0.3
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0.01
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.4
-4.24
-0.16
-0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.4
-4.24
-0.16
-0.3
yoy growth (%)
-180.2
2,398.12
-44.52
1,456.84
NPM
89.02
0
0
0
