iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fortune International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

74.89
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

1.58

0.59

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

1.58

0.59

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

0.02

0.01

1.58

0.59

0

Total Expenditure

0.12

0.09

0.41

0.17

0.06

PBIDT

-0.1

-0.08

1.17

0.42

-0.06

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.1

-0.08

1.17

0.42

-0.06

Depreciation

0.02

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.21

0.37

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.32

-0.28

0.8

0.42

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.06

4.28

4.5

6.23

2.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.06

4.28

4.5

6.23

2.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.35

6.08

6.39

8.86

3.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.04

7.04

7.04

7.04

7.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

74.05

71.18

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

74.05

71.18

0

PATM(%)

0

0

50.63

71.18

0

Fortune Interntl: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fortune International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.