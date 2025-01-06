Fortune International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.4
-4.24
-0.16
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
-4.26
-0.04
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
5.55
-8.5
-0.21
-0.35
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.55
-8.5
-0.21
-0.35
Equity raised
-21.14
-14.22
-15.46
-14.85
Investing
0
0
0
3.7
Financing
14.09
16.92
18.39
14.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.5
-5.81
2.71
2.71
