Fortune International Ltd Share Price

75.45
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.45
  • Day's High75.45
  • 52 Wk High132.65
  • Prev. Close75.45
  • Day's Low75.45
  • 52 Wk Low 41.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E90.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.74
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fortune International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

75.45

Prev. Close

75.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

75.45

Day's Low

75.45

52 Week's High

132.65

52 Week's Low

41.52

Book Value

6.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.12

P/E

90.9

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Fortune International Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Fortune International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fortune International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.16%

Non-Promoter- 37.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fortune International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.04

7.04

7.04

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.92

-3.47

-3.92

-7.17

Net Worth

4.12

3.57

3.12

-0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.82

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.3

0

0

0

As % of sales

7.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.4

-4.24

-0.16

-0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.15

-4.26

-0.04

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-173.94

5,442.88

-10.02

-17.42

EBIT growth

-180.21

-4,476.66

-284.1

172.27

Net profit growth

-180.2

2,398.12

-44.52

1,456.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

2.08

3.82

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

2.08

3.82

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.02

0.19

0

0

Fortune International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fortune International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rekha Shrivastava

Independent Director

Prashant Verma

Managing Director

Nivedan Bhardwaj

Executive Director

Ruchika Bharadwaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishti Vig.

Independent Director

SARIKA JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fortune International Ltd

Summary

Fortune International Ltd (FIL) was incorporated in July 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. The Companys manufacturing unit is located in the Madras and Export Processing Zone in Tamil Nadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy.The company reduced its dependence on CIS markets. During 1998-99, it exported rice, soyabean, readymade garments, softwares and other items & commodities to South Africa, Bangladesh, Europe, America etc. In current year, the Company is giving more thrust to Software & IT exports.
Company FAQs

What is the Fortune International Ltd share price today?

The Fortune International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fortune International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortune International Ltd is ₹53.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fortune International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fortune International Ltd is 90.9 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fortune International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortune International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortune International Ltd is ₹41.52 and ₹132.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fortune International Ltd?

Fortune International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.74%, 3 Years at -0.22%, 1 Year at 50.87%, 6 Month at 45.40%, 3 Month at -37.31% and 1 Month at -16.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fortune International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fortune International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.83 %

