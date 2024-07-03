Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹75.45
Prev. Close₹75.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹75.45
Day's Low₹75.45
52 Week's High₹132.65
52 Week's Low₹41.52
Book Value₹6.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.12
P/E90.9
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.04
7.04
7.04
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.92
-3.47
-3.92
-7.17
Net Worth
4.12
3.57
3.12
-0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.82
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.3
0
0
0
As % of sales
7.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.4
-4.24
-0.16
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
-4.26
-0.04
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-173.94
5,442.88
-10.02
-17.42
EBIT growth
-180.21
-4,476.66
-284.1
172.27
Net profit growth
-180.2
2,398.12
-44.52
1,456.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
2.08
3.82
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.08
3.82
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.02
0.19
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rekha Shrivastava
Independent Director
Prashant Verma
Managing Director
Nivedan Bhardwaj
Executive Director
Ruchika Bharadwaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti Vig.
Independent Director
SARIKA JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Fortune International Ltd (FIL) was incorporated in July 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. The Companys manufacturing unit is located in the Madras and Export Processing Zone in Tamil Nadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy.The company reduced its dependence on CIS markets. During 1998-99, it exported rice, soyabean, readymade garments, softwares and other items & commodities to South Africa, Bangladesh, Europe, America etc. In current year, the Company is giving more thrust to Software & IT exports.
The Fortune International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortune International Ltd is ₹53.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fortune International Ltd is 90.9 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortune International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortune International Ltd is ₹41.52 and ₹132.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fortune International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.74%, 3 Years at -0.22%, 1 Year at 50.87%, 6 Month at 45.40%, 3 Month at -37.31% and 1 Month at -16.84%.
