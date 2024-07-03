Summary

Fortune International Ltd (FIL) was incorporated in July 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. The Companys manufacturing unit is located in the Madras and Export Processing Zone in Tamil Nadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy.The company reduced its dependence on CIS markets. During 1998-99, it exported rice, soyabean, readymade garments, softwares and other items & commodities to South Africa, Bangladesh, Europe, America etc. In current year, the Company is giving more thrust to Software & IT exports.

