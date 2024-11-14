Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 03:30 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further the Company confirms that as per Clause V of the Companys Internal Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for the designated persons covered under the said code of the Company from Friday 08th November 2024 to Thursday 14th November 2024 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, November 14, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting Commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with a copy of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject we hereby inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 08th October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 03:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director and to reconstitute the Committees accordingly. Further the Company confirms that as per Clause V of the Companys Internal Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for the designated persons covered under the said code of the Company from Wednesday 02nd October 2024 to Tuesday 08th October 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on October 08, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Non-Executive Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director and to reconstitute the Committees accordingly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To Fix the: a) Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Book b) Cut-off date 3. To approve the draft notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To approve the Directors Report of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24. 5. To appoint the Internal and Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 6. To approve the appointment of Scrutinizer in the ensuing AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on August 14, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Fixation of: a) Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Book b) Cut-off date 3. Draft notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Directors Report of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24. 5. Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer in the ensuing AGM. 7. Time of commencement of Meeting - 03:00 P.M. Time of Conclusion of Meeting - 04: 45 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Further the Company confirms that pursuant to Clause V of the Companys Internal Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for the designated persons covered under the said code of the Company from Thursday 23rd May 2024 to Thursday 30th May 2024 (both days inclusive). we are hereby submitting audited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the quarter and year ended on march 31, 2024 along with audit report issued by the statutory auditors, which were approved by the board of directors in their meeting held on 30th may, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024