Fortune International Ltd Key Ratios

60
(-2.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-173.94

5,442.88

-10.02

EBIT growth

-173.94

-4,847.6

-284.1

Net profit growth

-1,902.68

-123.82

-957.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

89.02

0

0

0

EBIT margin

89.02

0

0

0

Net profit margin

295.13

0

0

0

RoCE

15.65

-33.01

0.98

RoNW

19.18

-2.85

105.05

RoA

12.97

-1.12

6.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.83

-6.54

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

16.02

-0.88

3.73

-0.43

Book value per share

28.94

12.79

2.75

-0.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.38

0

0

P/CEPS

0.71

-50.71

P/B

0.39

-22.49

EV/EBIDTA

4.13

-466.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.01

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

117.47

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-104.43

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-0.36

0.2

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.81

4.74

-13.08

Net debt / op. profit

1.75

-1.59

-110.82

-97.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.66

0

0

0

Other costs

-2.41

0

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Fortune International Ltd

