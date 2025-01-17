Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-173.94
5,442.88
-10.02
EBIT growth
-173.94
-4,847.6
-284.1
Net profit growth
-1,902.68
-123.82
-957.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
89.02
0
0
0
EBIT margin
89.02
0
0
0
Net profit margin
295.13
0
0
0
RoCE
15.65
-33.01
0.98
RoNW
19.18
-2.85
105.05
RoA
12.97
-1.12
6.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.83
-6.54
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
16.02
-0.88
3.73
-0.43
Book value per share
28.94
12.79
2.75
-0.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.38
0
0
P/CEPS
0.71
-50.71
P/B
0.39
-22.49
EV/EBIDTA
4.13
-466.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.01
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.47
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-104.43
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-0.36
0.2
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.81
4.74
-13.08
Net debt / op. profit
1.75
-1.59
-110.82
-97.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.66
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.41
0
0
0
No Record Found
