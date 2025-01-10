iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontier Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

16.77
(2.82%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.76

16.76

16.76

16.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.31

-14.42

-14.7

-15.54

Net Worth

2.45

2.34

2.06

1.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0.07

0.07

0.39

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.52

2.41

2.45

1.31

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.29

-0.2

-0.64

-0.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.28

0.33

0.25

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.49

-0.3

-0.26

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.04

-0.59

-0.69

Cash

0.05

0.37

0.08

0.01

Total Assets

-0.24

0.17

-0.56

-0.93

