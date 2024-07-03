iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontier Capital Ltd Share Price

17.48
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:26:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.48
  • Day's High17.99
  • 52 Wk High40.58
  • Prev. Close17.14
  • Day's Low17.48
  • 52 Wk Low 12.09
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E214.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.5
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Frontier Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17.48

Prev. Close

17.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.99

Day's Low

17.48

52 Week's High

40.58

52 Week's Low

12.09

Book Value

1.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.3

P/E

214.25

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Frontier Capital Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Frontier Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Frontier Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.53%

Non-Promoter- 25.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Frontier Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.76

16.76

16.76

16.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.31

-14.42

-14.7

-15.54

Net Worth

2.45

2.34

2.06

1.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.33

-6.07

-11.84

-0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2.89

2.98

1.83

2.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.89

2.98

1.83

2.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.06

0.03

0.1

Frontier Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Frontier Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Mayur Doshi

Executive Director

H N Choudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Udhavdas Katra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sonali Sasane

Independent Director

George Sundersingh John Davis

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Frontier Capital Ltd

Summary

Frontier Capital Limited (formerly known as Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited) was incorporated on June 13, 1984. The Company name was changed from Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited to Frontier Capital Limited w.e.f. February 26th, 2015. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates out of Mumbai and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. Over the past two and a half decades, it has been dedicated to serving the financially under served masses across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, both in the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The Company is engaged in the business of Financing of Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Construction Equipment, Hire purchase, Inventory Finance, Bill Discounting, Factoring and related Insurance services.On March 21, 2014, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company -Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited (FDTPL) was incorporated.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted 1,40,000 0.01%, Preference Shares to Inimitable Capital Finance Private Limited., the holding company, on preferential basis on 13th March, 2015.During the year, Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited, ceased to be the Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f. 3rd March 2016.The Company incorporated in the name of Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited as Subsidiary of the Company in March, 2014 has ceased to be the Wholl
Company FAQs

What is the Frontier Capital Ltd share price today?

The Frontier Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontier Capital Ltd is ₹29.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Frontier Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Frontier Capital Ltd is 214.25 and 11.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Frontier Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontier Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontier Capital Ltd is ₹12.09 and ₹40.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Frontier Capital Ltd?

Frontier Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 63.80%, 1 Year at 6.06%, 6 Month at -28.31%, 3 Month at 4.45% and 1 Month at -5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Frontier Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Frontier Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.47 %

