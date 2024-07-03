Summary

Frontier Capital Limited (formerly known as Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited) was incorporated on June 13, 1984. The Company name was changed from Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited to Frontier Capital Limited w.e.f. February 26th, 2015. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates out of Mumbai and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. Over the past two and a half decades, it has been dedicated to serving the financially under served masses across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, both in the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The Company is engaged in the business of Financing of Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Construction Equipment, Hire purchase, Inventory Finance, Bill Discounting, Factoring and related Insurance services.On March 21, 2014, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company -Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited (FDTPL) was incorporated.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted 1,40,000 0.01%, Preference Shares to Inimitable Capital Finance Private Limited., the holding company, on preferential basis on 13th March, 2015.During the year, Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited, ceased to be the Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f. 3rd March 2016.The Company incorporated in the name of Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited as Subsidiary of the Company in March, 2014 has ceased to be the Wholl

