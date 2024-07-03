SectorFinance
Open₹17.48
Prev. Close₹17.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.99
Day's Low₹17.48
52 Week's High₹40.58
52 Week's Low₹12.09
Book Value₹1.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.3
P/E214.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.76
16.76
16.76
16.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.31
-14.42
-14.7
-15.54
Net Worth
2.45
2.34
2.06
1.22
Minority Interest
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
-6.07
-11.84
-0.58
Other operating items
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2.89
2.98
1.83
2.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.89
2.98
1.83
2.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.06
0.03
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Mayur Doshi
Executive Director
H N Choudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Udhavdas Katra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sonali Sasane
Independent Director
George Sundersingh John Davis
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Frontier Capital Ltd
Summary
Frontier Capital Limited (formerly known as Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited) was incorporated on June 13, 1984. The Company name was changed from Frontier Leasing & Finance Limited to Frontier Capital Limited w.e.f. February 26th, 2015. The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company operates out of Mumbai and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. Over the past two and a half decades, it has been dedicated to serving the financially under served masses across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, both in the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The Company is engaged in the business of Financing of Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Construction Equipment, Hire purchase, Inventory Finance, Bill Discounting, Factoring and related Insurance services.On March 21, 2014, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company -Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited (FDTPL) was incorporated.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted 1,40,000 0.01%, Preference Shares to Inimitable Capital Finance Private Limited., the holding company, on preferential basis on 13th March, 2015.During the year, Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited, ceased to be the Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f. 3rd March 2016.The Company incorporated in the name of Frontier Digital Technologies Private Limited as Subsidiary of the Company in March, 2014 has ceased to be the Wholl
The Frontier Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontier Capital Ltd is ₹29.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Frontier Capital Ltd is 214.25 and 11.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontier Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontier Capital Ltd is ₹12.09 and ₹40.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Frontier Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 63.80%, 1 Year at 6.06%, 6 Month at -28.31%, 3 Month at 4.45% and 1 Month at -5.62%.
