Frontier Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

16.35
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

0.61

0.6

0.54

0.61

0.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.61

0.6

0.54

0.61

0.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Total Income

0.61

0.6

0.54

0.63

0.78

Total Expenditure

0.38

0.55

0.09

0.18

0.26

PBIDT

0.23

0.05

0.44

0.45

0.52

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.23

0.05

0.44

0.45

0.52

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.11

1.39

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0.1

-0.23

0.16

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

-0.07

0.23

-0.71

0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

-0.07

0.23

-0.71

0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

-0.07

0.23

-0.71

0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.42

-2.7

9.22

-28.87

14.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

51,490

51,490

51,490

51,490

51,490

Public Shareholding (%)

21.02

21.02

21.02

21.02

21.02

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,93,510

1,93,510

1,93,510

1,93,510

1,93,510

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

78.98

78.98

78.98

78.98

78.98

PBIDTM(%)

37.7

8.33

81.48

73.77

66.66

PBDTM(%)

37.7

8.33

81.48

73.77

66.66

PATM(%)

13.11

-11.66

42.59

-116.39

44.87

