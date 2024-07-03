Frontier Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0.61
0.6
0.54
0.61
0.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.61
0.6
0.54
0.61
0.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Total Income
0.61
0.6
0.54
0.63
0.78
Total Expenditure
0.38
0.55
0.09
0.18
0.26
PBIDT
0.23
0.05
0.44
0.45
0.52
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.23
0.05
0.44
0.45
0.52
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.11
1.39
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0.1
-0.23
0.16
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
-0.07
0.23
-0.71
0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
-0.07
0.23
-0.71
0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
-0.07
0.23
-0.71
0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.42
-2.7
9.22
-28.87
14.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
51,490
51,490
51,490
51,490
51,490
Public Shareholding (%)
21.02
21.02
21.02
21.02
21.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,93,510
1,93,510
1,93,510
1,93,510
1,93,510
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
78.98
78.98
78.98
78.98
78.98
PBIDTM(%)
37.7
8.33
81.48
73.77
66.66
PBDTM(%)
37.7
8.33
81.48
73.77
66.66
PATM(%)
13.11
-11.66
42.59
-116.39
44.87
