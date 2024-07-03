iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Frontier Capital Ltd Annually Results

17.31
(1.88%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2.89

2.98

1.83

2.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.89

2.98

1.83

2.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.06

0.03

0.1

Total Income

2.96

3.04

1.87

2.64

Total Expenditure

0.52

1.24

0.87

0.66

PBIDT

2.44

1.8

0.99

1.98

Interest

0

0.16

0

0

PBDT

2.44

1.64

0.99

1.98

Depreciation

2.13

0.02

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.6

0.56

0.67

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.14

1.02

0.34

1.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.14

1.02

0.34

1.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.14

1.02

0.34

1.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.91

41.74

14.36

50.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

10

10

0

Equity

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

51,490

68,390

68,390

68,390

Public Shareholding (%)

21.02

27.91

27.9

27.9

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,93,510

1,76,610

1,76,610

1,76,610

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

78.98

72.09

72.08

72.08

PBIDTM(%)

84.42

60.4

54.09

77.95

PBDTM(%)

84.42

55.03

54.09

77.95

PATM(%)

4.84

34.22

19.12

48.42

Frontier Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Frontier Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.