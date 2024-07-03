Frontier Capital Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2.89
2.98
1.83
2.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.89
2.98
1.83
2.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.06
0.03
0.1
Total Income
2.96
3.04
1.87
2.64
Total Expenditure
0.52
1.24
0.87
0.66
PBIDT
2.44
1.8
0.99
1.98
Interest
0
0.16
0
0
PBDT
2.44
1.64
0.99
1.98
Depreciation
2.13
0.02
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.6
0.56
0.67
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.14
1.02
0.34
1.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
1.02
0.34
1.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
1.02
0.34
1.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.91
41.74
14.36
50.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
10
10
0
Equity
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
51,490
68,390
68,390
68,390
Public Shareholding (%)
21.02
27.91
27.9
27.9
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,93,510
1,76,610
1,76,610
1,76,610
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
78.98
72.09
72.08
72.08
PBIDTM(%)
84.42
60.4
54.09
77.95
PBDTM(%)
84.42
55.03
54.09
77.95
PATM(%)
4.84
34.22
19.12
48.42
