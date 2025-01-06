Frontier Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
-6.07
-11.84
-0.58
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
-6.07
-11.84
-0.58
Capital expenditure
0
-1.32
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.33
-7.39
-11.84
-0.58
Equity raised
-30.23
-17.84
-2.48
7.61
Investing
0
-7.46
7.46
0
Financing
0.13
0.62
1.17
0.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-30.43
-32.07
-5.69
7.66
