Frontier Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
1.75
2.27
1.9
1.37
1.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.75
2.27
1.9
1.37
1.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.07
0.07
0.01
0.1
Total Income
1.75
2.34
1.97
1.38
2.07
Total Expenditure
0.96
1.08
0.78
0.78
0.46
PBIDT
0.79
1.26
1.19
0.6
1.61
Interest
0
0.01
0.16
0
0
PBDT
0.79
1.25
1.03
0.6
1.61
Depreciation
0.34
0
0.01
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0.12
0
Tax
0.14
0.4
0.29
0.25
0.52
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.31
0.85
0.73
0.17
1.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.31
0.85
0.73
0.17
1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.31
0.85
0.73
0.17
1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.61
34.77
29.69
6.8
41.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
51,490
51,490
0
68,390
68,390
Public Shareholding (%)
21.02
21.02
0
27.91
27.91
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,93,510
1,93,510
0
1,76,610
1,76,610
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
78.98
78.98
0
72.09
72.09
PBIDTM(%)
45.14
55.7
62.63
43.79
81.72
PBDTM(%)
45.14
55.26
54.21
43.79
81.72
PATM(%)
17.71
37.28
38.42
12.4
52.28
