Frontier Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.99
(3.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

1.75

2.27

1.9

1.37

1.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.75

2.27

1.9

1.37

1.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.07

0.07

0.01

0.1

Total Income

1.75

2.34

1.97

1.38

2.07

Total Expenditure

0.96

1.08

0.78

0.78

0.46

PBIDT

0.79

1.26

1.19

0.6

1.61

Interest

0

0.01

0.16

0

0

PBDT

0.79

1.25

1.03

0.6

1.61

Depreciation

0.34

0

0.01

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0.12

0

Tax

0.14

0.4

0.29

0.25

0.52

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.31

0.85

0.73

0.17

1.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.31

0.85

0.73

0.17

1.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.31

0.85

0.73

0.17

1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.61

34.77

29.69

6.8

41.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

51,490

51,490

0

68,390

68,390

Public Shareholding (%)

21.02

21.02

0

27.91

27.91

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,93,510

1,93,510

0

1,76,610

1,76,610

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

78.98

78.98

0

72.09

72.09

PBIDTM(%)

45.14

55.7

62.63

43.79

81.72

PBDTM(%)

45.14

55.26

54.21

43.79

81.72

PATM(%)

17.71

37.28

38.42

12.4

52.28

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.