Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Frontier Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Frontier Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 11th November 2024 i nter1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from October 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 11th November, 2024 has inter-alia 1) To adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2) To appoint M/s J. B. Shah Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 109597W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Frontier Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from July 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. i. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. ii. Accepted and approved Resignation of Mr. Arshad Riyaz Ahmed Shaikh (DIN - 09802058) as an Independent Director of the Company, due to some health issues, effective from close of business hours of 13th August, 2024. Further, as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill, Para A, Clause (7B) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has received confirmation from Mr. Arshad Riyaz Ahmed Shaikh regarding there being no material reasons, other than those mentioned by him in the resignation letter dated 10th August, 2024 as an Independent Director from the Board of Directors of the Company including the Committees thereof. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Frontier Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Frontier Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of the city. 3. Any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the following: a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. b) Independent Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33 (3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Mayur Doshi, Executive Director of the Company. 2. Shift in the Registered Office of the company within the local limits of the same city. Read less.. Shift in the Registered Office of the company within the local limits of the city. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Appointment of Mr. Surendrasingh John Davis G as an Additional Independent Director. Change in designation of Mr. Mayur Nagindas Doshi as a Non-Executive-Non-Independent Director to Executive Director of the company. Appointment of Mr. Mayur Doshi as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024