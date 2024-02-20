iifl-logo-icon 1
Gammon India Ltd Board Meeting

Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
GAMMON INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) we inform you that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 20 February 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2023; 2) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2023; 3) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; As per the terms of the Companys Insider Trading Code for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the trading window for dealing in the Companys securities shall remain closed until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 20-02-2024 approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

