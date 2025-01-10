Globalspace Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.37
11.46
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.04
21.26
24.1
24.98
Net Worth
56.41
32.72
35.56
36.44
Minority Interest
Debt
12.57
23.7
26.51
8.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.36
0.5
0.45
Total Liabilities
69.11
56.78
62.57
45.51
Fixed Assets
22.12
21.38
23.69
15.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.01
1.01
2.1
2.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
45.95
34.39
36.77
26.12
Inventories
5.78
6.16
6.72
5.22
Inventory Days
76.12
Sundry Debtors
3.37
12.91
13.17
11.05
Debtor Days
161.13
Other Current Assets
38.19
17.17
18.64
15.53
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-1.47
-1.08
-0.9
Creditor Days
13.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.97
-0.38
-0.68
-4.78
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
2.21
Total Assets
69.14
56.8
62.57
45.52
