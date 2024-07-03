Globalspace Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
24.35
8.77
19.52
17.46
12.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.35
8.77
19.52
17.46
12.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0
0.1
0
0.13
Total Income
24.52
8.77
19.62
17.46
12.49
Total Expenditure
20.13
4.52
9.53
17.34
7.07
PBIDT
4.38
4.25
10.09
0.12
5.42
Interest
1.44
1.15
0.6
1.18
3.43
PBDT
2.94
3.1
9.5
-1.05
2
Depreciation
2.32
3.27
1.56
1.13
0.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0
1.29
0.42
1.1
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0
0.2
0.03
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
0.51
-0.17
6.44
-2.63
0.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.19
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.51
-0.17
6.44
-2.44
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.51
-0.17
6.44
-2.44
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
-0.15
5.61
-1.14
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.37
11.46
11.46
22.91
11.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.98
48.46
51.69
0.68
43.81
PBDTM(%)
12.07
35.34
48.66
-6.01
16.16
PATM(%)
2.09
-1.93
32.99
-15.06
3.63
