Globalspace Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

22.59
(-0.18%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

24.35

8.77

19.52

17.46

12.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.35

8.77

19.52

17.46

12.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0

0.1

0

0.13

Total Income

24.52

8.77

19.62

17.46

12.49

Total Expenditure

20.13

4.52

9.53

17.34

7.07

PBIDT

4.38

4.25

10.09

0.12

5.42

Interest

1.44

1.15

0.6

1.18

3.43

PBDT

2.94

3.1

9.5

-1.05

2

Depreciation

2.32

3.27

1.56

1.13

0.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0

1.29

0.42

1.1

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0

0.2

0.03

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

0.51

-0.17

6.44

-2.63

0.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.19

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.51

-0.17

6.44

-2.44

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.51

-0.17

6.44

-2.44

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

-0.15

5.61

-1.14

0.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.37

11.46

11.46

22.91

11.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.98

48.46

51.69

0.68

43.81

PBDTM(%)

12.07

35.34

48.66

-6.01

16.16

PATM(%)

2.09

-1.93

32.99

-15.06

3.63

