Globalspace Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

23.5
(-1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.53

Op profit growth

52.5

EBIT growth

53.33

Net profit growth

75.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

37.74

25.87

EBIT margin

29.62

20.19

Net profit margin

20.87

12.4

RoCE

19.06

RoNW

4.33

RoA

3.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.96

2.6

Dividend per share

0.2

0

Cash EPS

2.94

1.51

Book value per share

31.05

25.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.78

9.14

P/CEPS

9.75

15.7

P/B

0.92

0.92

EV/EBIDTA

7.5

9.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-21.06

-31.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

153.93

Inventory days

93.57

Creditor days

-36.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.63

-5.99

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

0.79

1.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.45

-47.35

Employee costs

-3.46

-6.81

Other costs

-11.34

-19.95

