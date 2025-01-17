Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.53
Op profit growth
52.5
EBIT growth
53.33
Net profit growth
75.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.74
25.87
EBIT margin
29.62
20.19
Net profit margin
20.87
12.4
RoCE
19.06
RoNW
4.33
RoA
3.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.96
2.6
Dividend per share
0.2
0
Cash EPS
2.94
1.51
Book value per share
31.05
25.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.78
9.14
P/CEPS
9.75
15.7
P/B
0.92
0.92
EV/EBIDTA
7.5
9.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-21.06
-31.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
153.93
Inventory days
93.57
Creditor days
-36.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.63
-5.99
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
0.79
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.45
-47.35
Employee costs
-3.46
-6.81
Other costs
-11.34
-19.95
